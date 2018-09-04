Gladstone dry cleaner closing its doors after three decades

DIFFICULT DECISION: Marilyn McBean will be closing the doors to her dry cleaning business on Friday after more than 30 years.

AFTER more than thirty years of service to the Gladstone community, a local small business is set to close - but not before all of it's customers are taken care of.

Marilyn and Don McBean will close the doors at Gladstone Steam Laundry and Drycleaners on Friday afternoon due to ongoing health issues.

But Marilyn has vowed not to leave her customers in the lurch, organising alternative drycleaning options for all of her clients.

Marilyn has organised for Ideal Dry Cleaners, who are based in Rockhampton to provide a mobile pick-up and drop off service for her clients.

"I didn't really want to walk away without having something in place," Marilyn said.

"I've told most of them... and they're all happy that something's in place, and they know why I'm going.

"I just wanted to know my clients would be well looked after."

It will be a sad time for the pair when they leave at the end of the week, but they are looking forward to retiring and spending more time with their family.

Marilyn said while she is exhausted, she is thankful for all of the support her business has received.

"You just do your job and do it as good as you can," she said.

"We just had pride in what we did and enjoyed all the people over the years."