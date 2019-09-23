Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FORECAST: Australia is in for a dry and fiery summer
FORECAST: Australia is in for a dry and fiery summer
Environment

DRY AND FIERY: Grim summer forecast

Melanie Whiting
22nd Sep 2019 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA is in for a dry and fiery summer with extreme heatwaves and "dangerous bushfire conditions" predicted towards the end of the year.

The grim forecast was made in Sky News Weather's annual long-range Severe Weather Outlook 2019/20, which warned of "unprecedented conditions" in store for the country, including a worsening drought, extreme temperatures, severe thunderstorms and heatwaves.

The report, prepared by Sky News Weather's chief meteorologist Tom Saunders, said a dry signal from the Indian Ocean combined with the increasing influence of global warming should result in a very dry spring and start to summer.

 

FORECAST: Damage in Bowen during Cyclone Debbie. Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to form off the Queensland coast this summer. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
FORECAST: Damage in Bowen during Cyclone Debbie. Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to form off the Queensland coast this summer. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

"This brings an increased risk of prolonged dry spells, dust storms, bushfires and heatwaves. It is possible parts of Australia will have their hottest severe weather season on record," the report stated.

"A relatively quiet cyclone season is likely, however, thunderstorm activity should be particularly prevalent over eastern Australia."

Mr Saunders predicted two to three tropical cyclones are likely off the Queensland east coast this summer, with one coastal crossing.

Last year Queensland had five tropical cyclones in the Coral Sea, with one, Trevor, making landfall.

Australia has just recorded its warmest start to a year on record for maximum temperatures.

This sweltering trend is expected to continue leading into summer with temperatures likely to remain above average across most of Australia through the warm season, increasing the risk of heatwaves, the report said.

cyclones heatwaves sky news weather summer weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    premium_icon Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    Crime A 51-year-old man committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

    Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    premium_icon Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    News GEL blasters are quickly growing in popularity with shops opening all around the...

    15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    Whats On No need to be bored as the holidays kick in