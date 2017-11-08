Melbourne Cup: All the flashing, brawling and passing out

THE Melbourne Cup has not failed to live up to its reputation for drunken debauchery, with revellers flashing their undies, falling over and brawling on the grass.

Three people were evicted for bad behaviour and two were arrested for drunkenness, while security guards removed four other intoxicated patrons.

Police arrested a woman for assaulting an anti-racing protester outside the ground and are searching for two other women linked to the assault.

Separately, a Manus Island activist was arrested for parking a car on the train tracks, while another two scaled a crane to hang a banner.

But it was the silly behaviour that really caught the eye, with racegoers body-slamming, rolling on the ground and giving each other piggy-backs.

Plenty of tired women ditched their heels, while a handful of men decided arm wrestles and fights were a good idea.

One young man in a blue suit and purple tie was seen looking alarmed as he writhed on the grass while his mates sat and watched the entertainment.

A male friend then joined him in a horizontal embrace, knocking over a bin and evoking memories of last year's infamous wheelie bin-riding Kiwi in the process.

A woman in a dress, heels and perfect curls had chosen a patch of concrete as her seat, while a number of tired and emotional racegoers had simply curled up and fallen asleep.

Other revellers held cans aloft as they celebrated their winning bets. But Kamahl Barhoush, of Ascot Vale, was forced to wear a wooden spoon hat that spelled out "Loser".

And it wasn't just those in general admission misbehaving, with international model Lara Stone spotted sitting on a packing crate wearing slides, with a cigarette and champagne in hand. Paris Jackson crouched in front of her, millinery discarded and her hair messily tied up.

Meanwhile, Aussie model Samantha Harris learning the hard way that a light silk dress with a high split on a gusty race day is a dangerous combination.

The serious partying started when Rekindling surged to victory after starting the race at $15 odds.

But Australia got going early this year, with photos of messiness circulating as far back as Derby Day on Sunday.

Security officers and police are monitoring the situation at Flemington and at popular locations around the country as Australians knock off work to join in the annual debauchery.

While Victoria had the head start with a public holiday, police were assembling at screenings in other states, including Adelaide's Rose Garden in Victoria Square.

The cops will be hoping to avoid another "blue dress woman". Sarah Finn, 25, found notoriety in 2015 after pushing a senior police officer over in full view of television cameras.

