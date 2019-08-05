Drunken man's wild ride at pub where he was banned from life

DRINK DRIVE: Adam Gallo was fined more than $1000 for a slew of drink driving offences and using a carriage service to menace. He was placed on a 12 month probation.

THERE is a saying which goes "third time lucky”, but that doesn't count for drink driving offences.

And an Agnes Water man today learnt this lesson, after visiting court for the third time in two years for drink driving offences. This most recent of visits also involved his driving dangerously, spinning out his wheels and driving at speed in a busy tavern car park.

This morning Adam Paul Gallo, 34, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving without a licence, failing to provide a breath specimen, trespass and using a carriage service to menace.

The court heard Gallo's string of offences began in June, when he unlawfully attended the Agnes Water Tavern after receiving a lifetime ban from the business two months prior.

But his offending escalated on July 20, when staff saw a white Holden ute driving at "excessive speed and almost losing control” in the car park.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said staff recognised Gallo as the driver who was screeching his tyres and making tyre marks on the ground.

Gallo then left his car and walked away with his dog.

When he was taken to the station by officers, he first refused to provide a breath specimen, but later blew .123.

Sgt Burgess said Gallo had his licence disqualified for eight months in June this year for a drink driving offence where he blew .117.

"He's gonna be without a licence for a very long time,” Sgt Burgess said.

It was heard Gallo had also committed a Commonwealth offence in which he sent 138 texts to a man known to him from June 30 to July 10.

Defence lawyer Ryan Dwyer asked Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan to not record a conviction against Gallo's name, saying he had turned to alcohol after a relationship breakdown.

But Ms Hartigan said the circumstances of the offending were too serious to not warrant a conviction.

"He placed people in the car park at risk,” she said.

Gallo was fined $1000. He will not be allowed behind the wheel for three years and two months. He was placed on a 12 month probation.