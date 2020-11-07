DRUNKEN INCIDENT: Man fined for peeing in watch house cell

Gavin William Stanford was fined after he urinated in his watch house cell last month.

A MAN has been fined after he urinated in his watch house cell while heavily intoxicated.

Gavin William Stanford pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to obstructing a police officer and wilful damage of police property.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to investigate another matter in Avenell Heights on October 5.

When police told Stanford he had to go with them to the police station he pulled his arms away from them and had to be restrained.

Sgt Klaassen said when Stanford was placed in a cell at the Bundaberg Watch House he urinated on the floor which ran under the door into the adjoining cell.

He said the cell was then unusable until it could be cleaned and that there was a toilet in Stanford's cell he could have used.

Stanford was represented by duty lawyer Craig Ryan.

Mr Ryan told the court his client was from New South Wales and had been in Queensland visiting family since before the borders closed.

He said Stanford had been drinking in the time prior to the offence and couldn't recollect much of what happened.

Mr Ryan told the court now that the borders had reopened, Stanford intended to go back to NSW.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Stanford's plea of guilty and that he was heavily intoxicated at the time.

Stanford was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.

