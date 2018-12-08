Menu
Billy Jack Flood, 21, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates to assault occasioning bodily harm.
Drunken fool banned from club after punch-up

Annie Perets
7th Dec 2018 4:03 PM
A FOOLISH hooligan has been banned from entering Hervey Bay nightclub Smoke'n'leather for the next year because he randomly punched another patron in the face during a rowdy night out.

Billy Jack Flood, 21, had never had any prior dealings with the man who he assaulted inside the venue on November 17.

The victim suffered cuts to his lip and chin and required stitches.

Flood has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the victim had no idea why he had been attacked.

Defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie explained that Flood had been under the impression that the victim had been in an altercation with one of his friends earlier.

Flood has since written an apology letter to the injured man.

On top of being banned for 12-month from the club, Flood was convicted and fined $800.

