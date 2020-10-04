Drunken decision to charge phone in car proves costly

Police found Nykiel slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the Rocky Glen Hotel carpark in Gladstone.

A MAN’S decision to charge his phone in his car during a drinking session has proven costly.

Michael John Nykiel pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of being in charge of a vehicle while being under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court on August 15 at 3.40pm police were called to the Rocky Hotel in Gladstone after reports of a suspected drink driver.

When police arrived they saw Nykiel sitting in the driver’s seat of a car slumped over the steering wheel with the keys in the ignition.

Officers eventually managed to wake Nykiel and observed him to have slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes and could smell alcohol on his breath.

Nykiel participated in a roadside breath test which returned a reading of 0.156.

Nykiel, who represented himself in the courtroom, said he had no intention of driving.

He told the court that he was lost and was charging his phone because he wasn’t familiar with the area.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Nykiel’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Nykiel had already been without his licence since August 15.

Nykiel was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.