Drunk mum crashes car with five-month-old baby in backseat

POLICE have charged a woman with high-range drink driving after she crashed her car while carrying her five-month-old baby.

Police will allege a 27-year-old woman was driving her Toyota Camry north on Evans Head Broadwater Road, Broadwater, about 3.45pm on Monday.

She had her five-month-old baby in a car seat in the rear and she was on her way to collect her second child from school.

Police will allege the woman crashed into a roadworks sign before crossing to the incorrect side of the road and driving down an embankment.

Members of the public came to the woman's aid and assisted her and her baby from the vehicle to safety - they were both uninjured.

Police were called and officers from Richmond Police District attended and breath tested the driver.

She allegedly returned a positive reading and was placed under arrest. She was taken to Ballina Police Station where she underwent a breath analysis allegedly returning a reading of 0.171.

The woman was charged with high-range drink driving and had her licence suspended.

She will appear in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.