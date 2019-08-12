Drunk teen fined $500 for punching stranger at Hinkler

A TEEN who drunkenly punched a stranger outside the Reject Shop has been fined $500.

Ethan James Kennedy, 18, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that on March 25, Kennedy and a minor, aged 13, were at Hinkler Central when they followed a young man and his girlfriend into the Reject Shop.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said a verbal argument erupted in the shop, and the victim and his girlfriend tried to leave.

Kennedy and the other young man continued to follow the pair.

And when Kennedy stood very close to the victim, he gently pushed Kennedy away in order to put some space between them.

Kennedy pushed the man to the ground and struck him with a closed fist.

The victim received injuries to his left leg and arm, but no injuries to his face were recorded.

When interviewed by police, Kennedy at first lied about how many times the man was hit, but later admitted he had been drunk and had no memory of the incident.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said Kennedy had no criminal history, but he had been very intoxicated during the incident, following a recent break-up.

"He didn't take it well and was drinking heavily to the point where he doesn't remember what started it (the assault),” Mr Maloy said.

"He wrote a letter to the court to show remorse and can't believe his actions.”

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said despite the assault resulting in one strike and one push to the victim, the injuries did not seem too "substantial”.

Ms Hartigan said she saw Kennedy as being at the start of his life in regards to career opportunities and did not record a conviction.

She ordered Kennedy to pay $500 restitution.

Katie Hall