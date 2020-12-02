Drunk stole Uber car in ‘silly and dangerous’ incident

Sebastian Rolando Musa, 29, pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drink driving, running a red light and obstruct a police officer. While drunk, he took an Uber driver's vehicle for a spin up East St, speeding and revving the engine, running a red light, and send police on a foot

AN OPPORTUNISTIC drunk took an Uber driver's vehicle for a spin up East St, speeding and revving the engine, running a red light, and sending police on a foot-chase.

Sebastian Rolando Musa, 29, pleaded guilty on November 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drink driving, running a red light and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said this was opportunistic, "silly and dangerous conduct".

She said the Uber driver parked outside Giddy Goat at 2.50am on July 19, waiting to pick up a customer.

Ms Marsden said the driver hopped out of the vehicle and walked around it, and Musa hopped in the driver's seat.

She said Musa drove off, going above the 30km/hr speed limit among the 50 plus people in the area and other motorists collecting people.

Ms Marsden said he drove to the William St intersection, ran a red light, did a U-turn and lost traction of the back wheels.

She said police located the vehicle outside the Boathouse restaurant on Quay St and watched Musa run from the vehicle.

Ms Marsden said police pursued Musa, yelling "stop. Police" and eventually caught him.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client's parents, who both had cancer, were born in Chile but moved to Australia before Musa was born.

He said Musa, who worked as a roof plumber, had been financially supporting his parents who lived at the Gold Coast and he lived with them when he was not working away.

Mr Cagney said Musa's parents had become concerned about their son's drinking levels and behaviour.

"There was no malicious intent (stealing the Uber car)," he said.

"He was being very stupid.

"He cannot believe he did such an irresponsible thing by taking the vehicle."

Mr Cagney said his client did not notice the red light as he was busy keeping an eye out for pedestrians and other motorists.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Musa was obviously trying to draw attention to himself by speeding, revving and losing traction.

"You desperately need to do something about your alcohol use before you kill someone," he said.

"You are lucky you hadn't injured someone. If you had, I would have had no hesitation in sending you to prison."

Mr Press ordered Musa to a head sentence of nine months prison, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

He also disqualified Musa from driving for 15 months and ordered he pay $1391 in fines. Convictions were recorded.