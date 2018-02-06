Drunk rider stacks bike cops fine

AT ALMOST five times above the alcohol limit, Madonna Pearl Riley got behind the wheel of an electric bicycle.

Unsurprisingly her level of intoxication, 0.246%, left her unable to control the bike and she smashed into a letter box along Rowlands Road at Burnett Heads about 2.30pm on June 26 last year.

Police found Riley slurring her speech before she was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises to her knees and a black eye.

Facing Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Riley pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle other that a motor vehicle under the influence.

She was fined $1050 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.