Drunk punches mate in the head after necklace breaks

WHEN a mate tried to calm Jacob Cowen as a confrontation brewed with other men he accidentally broke Cowen's neck chain.

Cowen's reaction was to punch his friend in the face.

And when his friend followed him Cowan struck him in the jaw.

The second blow felled the man who then hit his head on concrete.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told that Cowen's friend was rushed from Sarina to Mackay Base Hospital for medical treatment and was off work for 12 days.

Cowen, 19, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm at Sarina in May 2015; being a minor who consumed liquor; two counts of drink driving on November 13, 2016; unlawful use of a motor vehicle on September 8, 2016; being a learner driver with no L-plates displayed; failing to comply with learner licence conditions; driving when under a 24-hour suspension; and driving unlicensed.

Cowen, who lives in Bundaberg, had been out at 11pm in Sarina on State of Origin night.

Prosecutor Andrew Blunt said Cowen and his friend left a licensed venue when three men began to jeer them.

Cowen jabbed his friend in the face after he accidentally broke his neck chain while trying to calm Cowen down.

Senior Constable Blunt said the friend followed Cowen and was struck a second time.

In September 2016 Cowen drove a stolen car that was found at Mackay Harbour. Cowen's DNA was on a cigarette at the scene.

Snr Cnst Blunt said the car was written-off due to damage caused when driven over sand dunes.

In November 2016 Cowen was pulled over at 1.15am driving a Mitsubishi Lancer. He was a learner driver and his passenger was unlicensed.

Cowen was also drink-driving with an alcohol reading 0.144. Two hours later he was again arrested behind the wheel of a car with an alcohol reading of 0.127.

Legal Aid lawyer Nick Larter said Cowen had no prior criminal record.

He said a delay in proceedings was due to the case being referred to the mental health court.

Mr Larter said Cowen was addressing his issues, getting drug and alcohol counselling and other programs.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Cowen $1200 and disqualified his licence for nine months for drink-driving.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for two years for driving when not supervised.

Cowen was only convicted of some offences, and put on 18-month probation for assault causing bodily harm and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was ordered to pay $1300 restitution. The order was sent to SPER.