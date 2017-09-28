31°
Drunk pole crash driver gets daily reminder

Bundaberg learner driver Zachary Lewis pleaded guilty to drink driving on July 28 at Elliott Heads.
Ross Irby
"I GOT p****d and made one stupid mistake."

That's what Bundaberg learner driver Zachary Lewis told a magistrate about the night he crashed his car into a power pole.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Lewis lost control of his car in Elliott Heads on July 28 and it left the road and side-swiped a power pole.

Police were called to the crash scene and as the officers drove into the 60km zone saw a taxi driving in the opposite direction.

Told that Lewis had left in the taxi, police immediately went to find him.

He was breath-tested and returned a positive reading of 0.080.

Lewis, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving on July 28 at Elliott Heads.

Lewis told police that he did have a licensed passenger in the car at the time of the crash who walked to a nearby friend's home.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Lewis that for a 22-year-old man he had been before the court a lot.

Lewis agreed, saying he'd done "a lot of stupid stuff" but was now grown up with two children.

However, he said that was a stupid night when he got "p****d and made one stupid mistake".

"I'm reminded every day. I look into my backyard every day and see that (damaged) car," Lewis said.

Lewis lost his licence for three months, and was fined $350.

