Drunk pole crash driver gets daily reminder

Bundaberg learner driver Zachary Lewis pleaded guilty to drink driving on July 28 at Elliott Heads.

Bundaberg learner driver Zachary Lewis pleaded guilty to drink driving on July 28 at Elliott Heads. Kevin Farmer

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

"I GOT p****d and made one stupid mistake."

That's what Bundaberg learner driver Zachary Lewis told a magistrate about the night he crashed his car into a power pole.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Lewis lost control of his car in Elliott Heads on July 28 and it left the road and side-swiped a power pole.

Police were called to the crash scene and as the officers drove into the 60km zone saw a taxi driving in the opposite direction.

Told that Lewis had left in the taxi, police immediately went to find him.

He was breath-tested and returned a positive reading of 0.080.

Lewis, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving on July 28 at Elliott Heads.

Lewis told police that he did have a licensed passenger in the car at the time of the crash who walked to a nearby friend's home.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Lewis that for a 22-year-old man he had been before the court a lot.

Lewis agreed, saying he'd done "a lot of stupid stuff" but was now grown up with two children.

However, he said that was a stupid night when he got "p****d and made one stupid mistake".

"I'm reminded every day. I look into my backyard every day and see that (damaged) car," Lewis said.

Lewis lost his licence for three months, and was fined $350.