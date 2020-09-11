Menu
A man fronted court today after he and two friends inflicted more that $5000 worth of damage on a 'former bullies' car. File photo.
Crime

Drunk men kick $5000 damage into ‘former bully’s’ car

Holly Cormack
10th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
A MAN, along with two friends, were charged with inflicting more than $5000 worth of damage on a woman's car because one of them "didn't like her", a court heard today.

William James Lucas pleaded guilty to wilful damage before Nanango Magistrates Court today, for his role in the post-rodeo wreckage.

On September 29, 2018, Lucas attended a rodeo with a number of other people at Booyal. During the event, the men were involved in a physical altercation and asked to leave the premises by security.

According the police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, while walking back to their vehicle, Lucas and two other men detoured to the victims car, who had also attended the event as a spectator.

The three men began kicking the vehicle, and as a result, inflicted $5327.33 worth of damage. They only stopped when a person who had been taking a nap in a nearby car, woke up and confronted the perpetrators.

"The defendant initially denied involvement, but later made admissions to kicking the drivers side of the vehicle," Sergeant Gangemi said.

"He said it was one of the others parties ideas to do this, as this particular person did not like the victim."

"He said he was intoxicated and he recalled the victim used to bully this friend in high school."

Lucas was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months at the sum of $100.

He has also been ordered to compensate a third of the damages, totalling $1775.78, which he will have two months to pay.

Convictions have not been recorded.

