News

Drunk martial arts instructor's bizarre chat with police

Sarah Barnham
by
25th Jul 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
A MARTIAL arts instructor was told he "should have just cooperated with police" instead of ending up in court after a bizarre encounter with police.

Fabian Ashley Murray, 32, was fined $700 in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one charge each of public nuisance, being drunk in a public place and contravene a requirement of police.

The court was told on July 6 police drove past Murray while patrolling the Dawson Highway. When officers saw him punch a telephone box, they did a U-turn and intercepted Murray on Mellefont St.

Officers asked him to give his name, but he refused several times. Police could smell alcohol on Murray and he had trouble standing in one spot.

Police told Murray it was an offence not to provide details.

The court was told Murray "clutched at his chest" and said police were "stressing (him) out".

Murray told the officers he was suffering an elevated heart rate but when asked if he needed an ambulance, he replied: "I don't know, I'm not a doctor."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Murray all he had to do was "be polite", "answer a few questions" and he would have been on his way.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Murray had been drinking earlier that day at a licensed premises with a friend.

Mr Pepito said all his client could remember was being at the premises and then waking up in the watch-house.

The court was told Murray was a martial arts instructor, an engineer and also a father.

"If you just cooperated you would have woken up the next morning none the wiser," MrKinsella said.

"Nevertheless, you spent the night at the watch-house."

Murray was fined and a conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer

