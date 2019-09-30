Home brew shocker: Drunk man rolls quad

SHANE Davis's night on the home brew was cut short when he rolled a quad bike.

Fuelled by liquid courage, the valiant adventurer ­embarked on a dangerous quest to find a set of keys dropped by a friend.

Mounting his trusty quad bike, Davis set off at an approximate 15km/h in search of the keys along a Moore Park road.

Police were called to ­attend to Davis after he rolled the quad while attempting to turn around about 12.45am on July 21.

Davis undertook a breath test, returning a reading of .208, or more than four times the legal limit.

To make matters worse for Mr Davis, his trusty steed was both unregistered and ­uninsured.

Despite having no history at all, the penalty for the noble quest for lost keys racked up due to the severity of the charges.

For driving the quad under the influence, Davis was fined $1200 and disqualified for driving for 12 months.

For the unregistered and uninsured nature of the ­vehicle, Davis was ordered to pay a total of $479.