IN COURT: Brandon Leigh Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing police, assaulting police and public nuisance.
Crime

Drunk man on anti-depressants goes on violent tirade at club

Sarah Steger
by
8th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
ANTI-depressants and alcohol do not mix.

That's the lesson Brandon Leigh Williams, 20, learned after the dangerous mix of the two substances led to a violent night at The Central Hotel.

Williams pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to one count each of obstructing police, assaulting police and public nuisance.

About 12.50am on September 9 police were conducting patrols along Targo St when they came across Williams standing in the middle of the road, yelling at hotel security and obstructing traffic.

When police stopped and spoke to him, Williams continued on his rant, and pointed his finger and stomped his feet at security.

He yelled obscenities at the guards and fellow nightclubbers as they passed, many of them crossing the street to get past.

Williams was arrested for public nuisance, after which he shifted his verbal abuse to the arresting officers, calling them "f---ing b---h c---s”.

When he tried to flee, Williams was taken to the ground and put in handcuffs, but as he was put in the police vehicle he kicked the paddy wagon door, saying he would "smash the car up”.

Once inside he continued, and after they arrived at the watch house, his aggression did to stop.

As he was taken into the watch house, he kicked one of the officers escorting him and threatened police.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer admitted his client remembered nothing of the night and said he was extremely drunk at the time.

"This has been a very steep learning curve in terms of how they (alcohol and anti-depressants) should not be mixed,” Mr Dwyer said.

Nonetheless, he argued the substances were most likely the reason' for Williams' behaviour.

The court heard Williams was fined for another public nuisance offence at a licensed premises in 2017.

In a similar outcome, Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined him $800 and decided not to record a conviction due to his young age.

"But Mr Williams, if you come back before the court again you will find it very difficult to convince a court that a conviction should not be recorded,” Ms Merrin said.

