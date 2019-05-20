Menu
PUBLIC NUISANCE: Leigh Anthony Vinson was fined $200 for laying on the road, disrupting traffic.
Crime

Drunk man lies on road, cops $200 court fine

Katie Hall
by
20th May 2019 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
WHAT is the price for endangering yourself and innocent motorists as well?

For Leigh Anthony Vinson, it was $200.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, Vinson pleaded guilty to one public nuisance charge.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Vinson had been arrested by police after lying in the middle of Sims Rd.

Sen Const Bland said a young mother had been very alarmed when she came across Vinson, thinking he had been hit by another motorist.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said it was an "unusual case" of public nuisance, and while Vinson had been intoxicated at the time, he had not caused a disruption as was usually seen with public nuisance charges.

Vinson was fined $200, and no conviction was recorded.

