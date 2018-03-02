Drunk man drove friend to hospital in crashed car

AFTER crashing his mate's car into a power pole, Darren Leslie Kimball could have walked away.

Instead, a drunk Kimball made matters worse when he decided he was the best person to drive his friend to hospital despite being more than three times over the limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court police were called to Bundaberg Hospital about 1am on New Year's Day after reports that a car parked there had been involved in a crash.

Police found a silver Holden sedan with damage to the rear left panel and bumper along with broken glass near the tail light.

Witnesses told police Kimball was the driver of the vehicle at the time and was intoxicated.

Police were told that earlier in the night Kimball had reversed the vehicle and struck a power pole in Bundaberg.

The car's owner, upset about the damage, punched a sign in frustration and injured his hand.

Kimball then drove the owner to the hospital in the car.

As he crossed the Tallon Bridge, Kimball veered to the far left of the road, almost crashing into a concrete barrier.

The injured owner of the car grabbed the steering wheel and managed to prevent the car hitting the barrier.

After speaking to witnesses, police later found Kimball walking along Branyan St.

When police asked him repeatedly for his name and address Kimball said: "I'm not talking to you.”

Tests later showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of .162.

Kimball pleaded guilty on Thursday to driving under the influence of liquor, driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention and contravening a police direction.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Kimball $1800 and disqualified him from applying for a driver's licence for eight months.