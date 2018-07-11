Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony John Beckett was found drunk sitting in his car at a Dulong lookout.
Anthony John Beckett was found drunk sitting in his car at a Dulong lookout. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Drunk man arrested for sitting in car at lookout

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Jul 2018 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISTENING to music at a Coast lookout ended in court for a man after he blew almost four times the legal limit.

Police were alerted to Anthony John Beckett at a Dulong lookout as he was sending someone "threatening" text messages from the location.

When officers arrived they found Beckett in his car, smelling of alcohol with red eyes.

He blew .196, almost four times the legal limit.

Beckett's licence was also found to be expired and his car unregistered.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to driving without a licence, being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving an unregistered car.

Beckett was ordered to 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

alcohol crime drink driving maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    premium_icon Grieving family upset over lawyer's article

    News A SOLICITOR whose careless driving killed two Bundy siblings has launched an extraordinary online tirade after his victims' families questioned his fine.

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    BREAKING: Elderly man survives rollover on Lowmead Rd

    News An ambulance from Bundaberg is attending the crash.

    VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    premium_icon VIDEO: Desperate mission to free man trapped in sand

    News The 29-year-old local man is believed to be buried up to his neck.

    'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    premium_icon 'No worries, Your Honour': Man's bizarre guilty plea

    Crime 'As the old song says, you can't beat the law mate'

    Local Partners