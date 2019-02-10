Drunk man arrested at Maccas after trying to fight teens

MACCAS FIGHT: Greg Noordhuis tried to start a fight with a group of teens outside McDonalds Bundaberg while intoxicated. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

A BUNDABERG man who tried to start a fight with a group of teenagers outside McDonalds has pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstruction charges.

The court on Friday heard Greg Charles Noordhuis walked past about 10 teenagers grouped near McDonalds, before purposefully pushing one and inviting them to fight him.

He then called out one of the female teens for what she was wearing before others in the group pushed Noordhuis away.

Police were called and Noordhuis was asked to stop his actions.

When police went to arrest him he shouted he was being arrested against his will, stiffened his legs and resisted.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said Noordhuis has four children and wanted to apologise to the police and public.

"The circumstances are the ones that sometimes afflict people after too much to drink,” Mr Larter said.

"(It) was one of those areas where this kind of offending would take place, at that time of night.”

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Noordhuis $600.