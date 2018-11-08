Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drunk gun owner goes to court

Ross Irby
by
8th Nov 2018 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LICENSED gun owner who was drunk when he left his house, leaving both the gun safe and a garage door unlocked, has been penalised with a fine.

The suburban residential gun owner retained his gun licence after pleading guilty to Weapons Act offences.

Scott Douglas Williamson, 38, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of a weapon while under the influence of liquor or a drug on June 24; and being a licensee failed to secure the storage of weapons.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neil said Williamson was the licensed firearm owner of a bolt-action rifle and .22 calibre rifle.

On that evening, Williamson was heavily intoxicated, had the keys to his gun safe, opened it and took a rifle from its storage bag.

A person at the house was worried and left.

Williamson left the garage and gun safe open when he followed the person.

Sgt O'Neill said police arrived at the home to find both the garage door and gun safe open. Williamson had taken no steps to secure them.

"Police detected a strong smell of liquor and he was incoherent," Sgt O'Neill said.

A breath test gave an alcohol reading of 0.17. Magistrate Melanie Ho was provided with a letter of apology written by Williamson. The court was closed for another matter and remained closed for his sentence.

Williamson was fined $300.

ipswich court weapons offence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    News BURNETT Heads is one of Bundy's suburbs to experience double digit growth over the 12 months to June - according to the latest REIQ research.

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    premium_icon Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

    Council News Environmentally friendly technology the future for Bundaberg

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    premium_icon Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    News Police inspector thanks emergency responders

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    premium_icon Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners