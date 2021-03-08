Drunk driver’s near miss with Bundy mum before crashing

Madison Anita Aprile Hamerton pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three offences including driving without due care and attention. Photo: Social Media

A court has heard how a mum had to take evasive action to avoid a crashing into a woman on Rosedale Rd in December.

Madison Anita Aprile Hamerton, 24, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to three offences which included driving without due care and attention and driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard a woman was driving her daughter to town on December 12 when she saw a car on the wrong side of the road and had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The woman then saw the other car, which was driven by Hamerton, swerve and roll before calling triple-0.

When police arrived on scene a paramedic handed them a clip seal bag which had marijuana in it that they found on Hamerton.

She was taken to hospital where a blood sample was taken and returned a reading equivalent with a BAC of 0.157.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Steven Bardini told the court Hamerton didn’t have any traffic history.

Hamerton, who was self represented, told the court what she did at the time was “irresponsible and selfish”.

She said she hadn’t driven since the crash as she had sustained a hand injury.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Hamerton’s plea of guilty and told her what she did was “pretty serious”.

“To be that high a reading and have an accident where people had to avoid you … there was a child in that car,” he said.

“If anyone had been seriously injured we’d be talking about how many years in prison in a higher court.”

Hamerton was fined a total of $1700 and disqualified from holding a licence for eight months.

Convictions were recorded for the driving offences and no conviction was recorded for the possession of marijuana.

