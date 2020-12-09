Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after being disqualified from driving for a year. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after being disqualified from driving for a year. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Drunk driver’s $30k crash after texting fail

Laura Pettigrew
9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boilermaker smashed into a bridge and destroyed his car when he tried to text and drive while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie was driving along Gympie Kin Kin Rd on November 21 when he came unstuck.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said the 37 year old blew a reading of 0.181 per cent after police smelt a strong odour of alcohol.

"Police observed a grey vehicle on the road in the middle of the bridge, it had extensive damage to the front end with one of the wheels completely removed," she said.

The court heard Mckelvie waited 45 minutes for police to arrive and made full admissions about the crash.

"He said as he came up to the bridge, he received a text on his mobile phone," Sergeant Johnstone said.

"He said he was looking down reading the message and the vehicle went to the side of the road and hit the railing on the side of the bridge causing damage to the vehicle and the railing."

Former firefighter's marijuana plants found in raid

'Offensive': Man scares passengers during bus stop ousting

Mckelvie pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the Boreen Point resident was lucky he wasn't charged with other offences including driving without due care and attention.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin said Mckelvie suffered a $30,000 loss when he crashed his car.

"He is ashamed and feels deep guilt for his conduct," she said.

"He is grateful no one was injured."

Mckelvie was last sentenced for drink driving in 2003 and had only lost one demerit point since 2015.

Mr McLaughlin sad the punishment had to reflect the very high reading.

Mckelvie was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for one year.

Convictions were recorded.

crash drink driving drink driver high range drink driving noosa magistrates courts sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RETRO REWIND: Looking back at Bundy in the 70s

        Premium Content RETRO REWIND: Looking back at Bundy in the 70s

        News SEE THE PHOTOS: The Queensland State Archives have released a number of new images of the region from the 70s.

        • 9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Keen gardener promises court to plant pea pods, not pot

        Premium Content Keen gardener promises court to plant pea pods, not pot

        News The defendant faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and said it would be different...

        • 9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        BIG HEARTS: Bundy digs deep despite year of challenges

        Premium Content BIG HEARTS: Bundy digs deep despite year of challenges

        News Bundy is known for offering some of the best produce, beaches and experiences but...

        • 9th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites