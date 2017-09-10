Drunk driver snoozes at wheel in middle of the road

SERIAL OFFENDER: Michael Harris slept in his car on the middle of the road after drinking too much.

ALARMED drivers contacted police after spotting a drink driver asleep behind the wheel of his ute in the middle of a road.

But when police arrived at the scene they came across Michael Harris driving along at a leisurely 10kmh.

A Bundaberg court was told Harris, 47, was heavily intoxicated when police came across him driving at Lowmead and took him to Agnes Water police station.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police received information at 9.45pm on Monday, July 24, that a white ute was stopped on a road and its driver was asleep at the wheel.

Sgt Burgess said when officers attended the area they came upon a white Toyota LandCruiser being driven at 10kmh.

Harris told officers he had been drinking beer and port. A test gave an alcohol reading of 0.197.

Harris told police he remembered someone waking him up in the driver seat but not driving into Lowmead.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence along Gorge Rd on July 24.

Sgt Burgess said Harris had two prior drink-drive offences and needed to do something about his alcoholism.

"I am an alcoholic,” Harris told the court.

When asked by magistrate Belinda Merrin what was he going to do about it because he could kill or injure himself or someone else, Harris said: "I don't know what to say about that”.

Ms Merrin said his ability to drive was seriously impaired, and she warned Harris that if he continued offending he risked jail.

Harris was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for eight months.