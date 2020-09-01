Menu
Rina Elizabeth Barlow copped a $600 fine and five-month driving disqualification when she pleaded guilty to drink driving. Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers
News

Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
1st Sep 2020 6:00 AM
PULLING over to "let her partner vomit", a driver soon discovered she, too, had too much to drink.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Rina Elizabeth Barlow had been parked on the side of Mulgowie Road, Mulgowie, when police turned up on May 6.

Though the officers were there for another matter, they questioned the hospitality worker, who was sitting in her car about 11.30pm.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said Barlow had told police she had been driving and had stopped on the side of the road ten minutes earlier.

"Police could detect the smell of alcohol on her breath," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

The court heard Barlow had drunk six beers before she got in the car to drive.

A roadside breath test confirmed Barlow's blood-alcohol level was 0.106.

Barlow pleaded guilty to driving while above the middle alcohol limit.

Anticipating the inevitable licence loss, Barlow sought a restricted license so she could travel to and from work.

Magistrate Kay Ryan agreed Barlow was suitable for the allowance.

"A refusal to grant such a licence would cause extreme hardship to yourself by depriving you of your means of earning a livelihood," Ms Ryan said.

The licence was granted, allowing Barlow to drive to and from work between 7am and 5am.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from (non-work related) driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded.

