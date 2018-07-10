Menu
Crime

Drunk driver found unconscious behind wheel

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Jul 2018 6:12 PM
A GOLD Coast woman has pleaded guilty to being four times over the legal blood alcohol limit when she crashed her car into a ute at Southport.

Suzanne Jane Follington pleaded guilty to drink driving on Blake St at 8.10pm in March.

The court heard her car crashed at a 45 degree angle to the kerb into a parked ute.

Police found her slumped over the wheel and unconscious.

The court heard Follington was not able to answer police questions about how she got there, and later recorded a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.217 per cent, more than four times the legal limit.

Follington was represented by a friend, Karen, who said her husband and two brothers died and she had been living alone in the years leading up to the crash.

She said Follington had since resigned from her work and would be moving to live closer to family in Western Australia.

Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan fined Follington $1000 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

drunk driver gold coast

