Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria Harle pleaded guilty to high level drink driving.
Victoria Harle pleaded guilty to high level drink driving.
News

Drunk driver crashes while fleeing party assault

Ross Irby
3rd Dec 2020 5:08 PM | Updated: 4th Dec 2020 5:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who crashed her BMW into two parked cars while drunk was detained by other party guests and members of the SES.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Victoria Harle recorded an alcohol reading of 0.214, and also had a seven-year-old child with her in the car at the time.

Victoria Elizabeth Harle, 38, a cleaning business operator from Daisy Hill, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Springfield Lakes on Saturday, October 31 this year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Harle left a house party on Jezabel Drive at 10.20pm.

She hit two other parked cars as she tried to pull out onto the road.

Sgt Dick said all three cars were damaged, and Harle was detained by other party guests, along with SES volunteers who had been in the street for storm damage repairs.

 

Victoria Harle pleaded guilty to high level drink driving.
Victoria Harle pleaded guilty to high level drink driving.

 

Harle told police she drank between one and one-and-a-half bottles of wine that evening.

Defence lawyer Russell Tannock said Harle also goes by the name Williamson, and instructs she left the party because she was assaulted.

"She did not know that person and was trying to get away from the area," Mr Tannock said.

"She has since paid for the damages to one of the cars.

"Her car was parallel parked and when she tried to get her car out she hit the car behind her and then hit the car in front."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said she had a relevant drink driving offence in 2017, although not as serious.

He noted that Harle was apparently subject to adverse attention at the party and suffered some injuries, but by getting behind the wheel to drive when intoxicated she placed both herself and the child in danger.

Mr Kinsella said her judgment and co-ordination was severely impacted.

Taking into account she had completed a traffic offender's program, Mr Kinsella fined Harle $1800, and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

More Stories

crime driving while under the influence editors picks ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

        Premium Content FRESH FACE: New leadership for local business support hub

        News Meet the new executive manager for Regional Business HQ.

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        WELCOME BACK: Loggerhead returns to hatching home

        Premium Content WELCOME BACK: Loggerhead returns to hatching home

        News Researchers have been following her journey since 1977.

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Couple’s Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

        Premium Content Couple’s Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

        News Bundy couple’s heartfelt mission to bring Christmas joy to the community has been...

        • 4th Dec 2020 5:00 AM