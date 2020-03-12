Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drunk dad hoons past cops clocking 126km/h

Caitlin Zerafa
12th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAROOCHYDORE father has been disqualified for hooning past a police car while travelling 126km/hour at Peregian Beach.

Barry Allen Schultz faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drink driving and disobeying the speed limit.

Schultz pleaded guilty to both charges.

A court heard Schultz was clocked driving 26km over the 100km speed limit when he overtook a police vehicle on Emu Mountain Road just after midnight on February 24.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentrate of 0.175 and was handed an on the spot fine of $444.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin told the court her clients was doing odd jobs at home on the afternoon of the incident and had consumed a number of beers.

An argument later issued between him and his former defacto partner and he decided to leave home and cool down so the matter didn't escalate further.

Schultz was fined a further $750 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Convictions were recorded.

noosa court noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two taken to hospital after car hits tree

        premium_icon Two taken to hospital after car hits tree

        News TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash where a car collided with a tree.

        Fever clinic opens at Bundy Hospital

        premium_icon Fever clinic opens at Bundy Hospital

        Health Clinic established due to demands for testing in the region

        Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        premium_icon Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        Rugby League Get ahead of the pack and download your tipping chart now.

        Burgers and chips are bigger at Burnett Heads

        premium_icon Burgers and chips are bigger at Burnett Heads

        News Customers won’t be disappointed by the size of their burgers