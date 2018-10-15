Menu
Kody John Williams, 22, had lost is licence and had ridden his bike to a friend's place three blocks away before he was caught drunk cycling on September 1 at 9.40pm.
Kody John Williams, 22, had lost is licence and had ridden his bike to a friend's place three blocks away before he was caught drunk cycling on September 1 at 9.40pm. Bev Lacey
Drunk cyclist's barking bad night

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
HE WASN'T wearing a helmet and he had no light on his bike while riding in the dark when police first spotted him drunk cycling in Park Avenue.

Kody John Williams, 22, had lost is licence and had ridden his bike to a friend's place three blocks away before he was caught drunk cycling on September 1 at 9.40pm.

Not only that, but when police were trying to talk to him, he made barking noises at a dog in a nearby yard.

And he urinated in the police car pod on his way to the watchhouse.

Williams pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink cycling, one of not wearing a helmet, one of not having lights on the bicycle, one of possessing marijuana, one of wilful damage of a police vehicle and two obstruct police.

Williams received an 18-month probation order, 60 hours community service and $800 in fines.

