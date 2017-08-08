Drunk crash dad an April fool

Eland, 37, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, drink-driving and driving when disqualified by a court.

IT WAS no April Fools' Day joke for one sad dad who, while feeling lonely with his family overseas, went on a bender, borrowed a mate's car and crashed it.

Timothy Eland was jailed for his drunken misadventures because he was a disqualified driver and already on a suspended jail sentence.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said he was facing serious charges and gave him many opportunities to get legal representation but he declined, saying he wanted the matters over with.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police went to a rollover at Captains Creek at 4pm on April 1 and spoke to Eland, the driver of a crashed green Subaru.

Sgt Burgess said Eland was already disqualified from driving by a court until February 2018.

Eland told officers he was driving from Agnes Water and was attempting to change the radio station when the Subaru went off the side of the road and crashed into a table drain near Dillon Rd.

An alcohol test gave a reading of 0.127.

Sgt Burgess outlined Eland's previous criminal and traffic convictions including a jail term for fraud in 2013 and drug offences in 2014.

He also had prior careless driving and drink driving offences, and Sgt Burgess said he was repeat unlicensed offender.

"He should be sentenced to a jail term. He has absolutely no regard for the law or court orders,” Sgt Burgess said.

Eland told the court he had also been driving by "cutting through properties and driving along the side of the road ” that afternoon.

"I'd just rather be dealt with now. I'm terribly ashamed apart from writing off a friend's car. I'm just so sorry,” Eland said.

Ms Merrin told him that apart from endangering the safety of other road users he defied court orders. She said deterring him from reoffending would be a major part of her sentence.

She activated his previously suspended sentence, sentenced him to six months jail for driving when disqualified and drink driving and two months jail for driving without due care and attention.

Eland will be eligible for on parole on November 3. He lost his license for six months.