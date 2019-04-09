Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican.
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican. ©iStockphoto/DavidHills
News

Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

9th Apr 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man who was asked to leave a pub because of his "level of intoxication" has been arrested after he became violent towards the publican and police.

Police will allege that on Friday night the 36-year-old Casino man was asked to leave the pub.

"He refused and started acting inappropriately towards female staff members," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then threw a schooner glass and a punch at the publican.

"The Casino man was restrained then ejected from the licensed premises.

"He returned and continued being violent.

"He was restrained by staff until police arrived.

"The Casino man then kicked the publican and resisted police, who sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray."

At Casino Police Station he was charged with assault, failing to leave a licensed premises and resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.

casino lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Moore Park locals rallying for a beach without sharks

    premium_icon Moore Park locals rallying for a beach without sharks

    Environment MOORE Park beach goers are calling for safer swimming areas to be implemented to reduce the risk of shark attacks.

    Future of health takes off with aero-medical hub

    premium_icon Future of health takes off with aero-medical hub

    News Facility the wind beneath LifeFlight, RFDS wings

    FIGHTING THROUGH THE PAIN TO WIN: Taryn wins gold

    premium_icon FIGHTING THROUGH THE PAIN TO WIN: Taryn wins gold

    News A shoulder injury doesn't stop Taryn from claiming gold in discus

    How your postcode is affecting your child's health

    premium_icon How your postcode is affecting your child's health

    Health Location playing a bigger part than genetics