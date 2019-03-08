Menu
DRINK DRIVING CHARGE: Adam Michael Munro, 23 of Innes Park has lost his licence for six months after crashing his car on Tin Can Bay Rd whilst under the influence on February 10.
Drunk camper writes off uninsured $38k ute in Cooloola

Philippe Coquerand
8th Mar 2019 3:54 PM
A MAN who wrote off his uninsured $38,000 vehicle while almost four times the legal alcohol limit in Wallu will be off the roads for the next six months.

Adam Michael Munro, 23 of Innes Park is a trade assistant at a mine near Emerald who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd at 1am on February 10.

Munro was driving back from Rainbow Beach after a two day camping trip when he had no idea where he was going," the court was told.

He dangerously overtook a car minutes before he rolled his own ute off an embankment. It landed on its side, lights and horn going constantly, the police prosecutor said.

When police arrived at the scene, an intoxicated Munro was seen trying to push his ute back onto its wheels.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of .164.

Munro told Magistrate Chris Callaghan that his vehicle was a write off and he had lost everything.

Mr Callaghan condemned Munro's actions: "You were lucky you didn't do any physical damage to yourself or to anyone else, otherwise you'd be going to jail."

Munro was fined $500 and disqualified for six months.

Gympie Times

