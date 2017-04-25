Drumming dad proud of family

HONOUR: Trevor Ballantyne with his two sons, Andrew and Christopher, ready for Anzac Day.

ANZAC Day 2017 will be a special day for Trevor Ballantyne.

The 58-year-old father and grandfather will mark 50 years with the City of Bundaberg Drum Corps in the Brisbane Anzac Parade today.

It will also be his first Anzac Day with two sons in the army.

The Ballantyne name is synonymous with drumming in Bundaberg ever since Trevor's father started the corps in 1956.

Trevor started when he was eight, despite not really wanting to.

All four of his boys, Andrew, Luke, Matthew and Christopher, followed suit.

"Being a Ballantyne you have to join,” Trevor said.

"You will join and you will like it,” he laughed.

The band was the first full percussion band in the southern hemisphere and has launched many drumming careers.

Its regimental army-type style makes the band popular around the state with Trevor saying this was their fifth year they have been invited to the televised Anzac Day parade.

"We have such a long history, drumming is very special to us,” Trevor said.

What is even more special for Trevor is having his two sons in the army this Anzac Day for the first time.

His youngest son Christopher has only just enrolled while his eldest son Andrew has been in the army for 16 years.

Andrew, a warrant officer with three tours of Afghanistan under his belt, is based at Puckapunyal in Victoria.

When asked if he was proud to have two sons in the armed forces, Trevor fought back tears and just said, "yep”.

He later said having a son away in a war zone was a worrying time for both him and wife Glenda.

"We are very proud”.