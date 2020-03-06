Menu
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler.
Drum roll for Bundaberg Rum Bundy raise glass to rum distillery

Rhylea Millar
6th Mar 2020 10:10 PM
RENOWNED for being one of the region’s most famous brands and favourite drop, a Bundy business has just scored themselves a brand new title.

After winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards late last year, Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience scored another win, at the Qantas Australia Tourism Awards gala, last night.

Marketing and experience manager of the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience Duncan Littler told the NewsMail about their excitement, prior to the event in Canberra.

“We are beyond thrilled to be awarded gold and silver at the Queensland Tourism Awards for a second year running, continuing to establish the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience as a must-do attraction for locals and international visitors,” Mr Littler said.

“Bundaberg Rum comes from humble roots, and yet it continues to be recognised across Australia which makes us incredibly proud.

“The awards really highlight the fantastic passion and energy our team share with every customer making the Bundaberg Rum Distillery the place it is today (and) we are looking forward to seeing what 2020 has in store for this iconic Australian heritage brand.”

Chair of the Australian Tourism awards Daniel Gschwind said the industry relied on operators’ skills in responding to dramatic changes in business conditions, such as the recent bushfires and global health crisis.

“Today we celebrate the best in the business, operators who are committed to quality and professionalism in every aspect of what they do, operators who lead the way,” Mr Gschwind said.

The Windmill Cafe and Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort also attended the event after winning awards at the Queensland Tourism awards.

