Two men have been charged after drugs, weapons and stolen goods were found during a search of a South Grafton property.
Drugs, weapons and stolen goods found in South Grafton raid

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Nov 2018 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

TWO men will appear in Grafton Local Court today facing a number of serious charges after police allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen goods when a search warrant was executed at a home in South Grafton.

About 7.40am yesterday police searched a house on Bent St following an investigation by Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Police will allege during the search they located and seized a large amount of cannabis products, worth more than $140,000, a quantity of powder believed to be cocaine, prohibited weapons, a sum of cash and other goods suspected to be stolen.

All items were seized for forensic examination.

A 42-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

The 42-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug, possess prohibited weapon, possess drug equipment, supply prohibited drug (less than indictable quantity), goods suspected stolen and possess prohibited plant.

The 46-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), possess prohibited drug, possess drug equipment, supply prohibited drug (less than indictable quantity), deal with proceeds of crime, goods suspected stolen and cultivate prohibited plant.

Both men were refused bail and are due to appear in Grafton Local Court today.

