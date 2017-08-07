Drugs sniffed out at Innes Park home

TWO people have been charged by Bargara police after a drug bust at Innes Park.

Police searched a home today with a drug dog and say they found methylamphetamine (ice), marijuana and ecstasy tablets.

A 39-year-old Bargara woman was taken into custody and charged with six drug offences.

She will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 11.

A 38-year-old Burnett Heads man was charged with two drug offences and will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 4.

Any drug information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crime

stoppersqld.com.au.

The bust follows $7500 worth of drugs seized in Bundaberg in July, two arrests and six charges laid, thanks to anonymous tip-offs from Crime Stoppers.