Drugs seized in North Burnett raid

DRUG BUST: Police have charged a Biggenden man with producing marijuana. File photo from an unrelated incident has been used. QPS MEDIA

AN 18-year-old man will appear in cour after police found drugs during a search of his house.

Police from the Maryborough CPIU and Biggenden Station executed a search warrant at a Frederick St, Biggenden residence on Tuesday December 11.

A number of marijuana plants were located and seized.

The man been given a Notice to Appear before the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 15 in relation to a charge of producing a dangerous drug.

Biggenden police would like to thank the strong community support against drugs within our community and encourage anyone with information to continue to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.