Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUST: Police have charged a Biggenden man with producing marijuana. File photo from an unrelated incident has been used.
DRUG BUST: Police have charged a Biggenden man with producing marijuana. File photo from an unrelated incident has been used. QPS MEDIA
Crime

Drugs seized in North Burnett raid

Erica Murree
by
12th Dec 2018 11:24 AM

AN 18-year-old man will appear in cour after police found drugs during a search of his house.

Police from the Maryborough CPIU and Biggenden Station executed a search warrant at a Frederick St, Biggenden residence on Tuesday December 11.

A number of marijuana plants were located and seized. 　

The man been given a Notice to Appear before the Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 15 in relation to a charge of producing a dangerous drug.

Biggenden police would like to thank the strong community support against drugs within our community and encourage anyone with information to continue to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

biggenden police crime stoppers queensland drugs maryborough cpiu

Top Stories

    Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

    Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

    Whats On IF YOU'RE a fan of Christmas carols, bust out your picnic blankets and get ready to sing along to a concert of carols this week.

    Telcos’ low blow after bushfire crisis

    premium_icon Telcos’ low blow after bushfire crisis

    Environment The Premier is furious with Australia’s telecommunications giants.

    Council commits to protecting Bundy beaches

    premium_icon Council commits to protecting Bundy beaches

    Council News SLSQ have been in Bundaberg for over 30 years

    Local Partners