Drugs, plants seized after Mundubbera property searches

A 60-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after one kilogram of marijuana and 26 marijuana plants were allegedly found on his property near Mundubbera.

While executing a search warrant, officers from the Kingaroy Stock and Rural Crime Investigation Squad and Maryborough Police's Criminal Investigation Branch also allegedly found utensils and scales used in drug offences.

Mundubbera's Sergeant Dan Clarke said the man was charged with producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possessing property used in a drug crime and possessing utensils.

The man is due to appear at Gayndah Magistrates Court on May 31.

Another search warrant was executed at Mundubbera, where police found a utensil used in the consumption of a dangerous drug.

A 31-year-old man was charged and received a notice to appear in court on May 31.