Drugs involved as man has sex with girl, 15

DRUG user Terry Charles Corrigan was 20 when he had sex with a girl aged 15 years 9 months after alluding he could obtain methylamphetamine for her.

Corrigan was charged with sexual offences, including rape.

However, with the matter set for trial in the District Court at Bundaberg, the Crown withdrew the rape charges.

Corrigan, now aged 22, pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Rafter SC to two charges of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a child aged under 16 in April and May 2016.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said the offences were aggravated because at that time Corrigan had been on parole, and on a partial suspended sentence for unrelated matters.

He was also meant to do drug rehabilitation but had not.

Mr Cook said Corrigan went back into custody for 18 months but could declare only 272 days for the sexual offences.

He said Corrigan was getting drugs (ice) and this led him to meeting with the girl and where the sexual acts occurred.

There had been messages, some at her initiation, and some discussion of what would likely occur.

Mr Cook sought a jail term of between 18 months to two years for the offending, saying Corrigan should also receive some benefit from the eight months in custody leading up to the declarable time.

Defence barrister Justin Greggery said Corrigan, by not taking advantage of the opportunities previously offered by the court in sentencing (on unrelated offences) could be explained by his youth at the time and the effect of amphetamine use on his behaviour, his addiction to ice.

Judge Rafter said the maximum penalty for the offences was 14 years' jail.

He said the matter was to proceed to trial on charges of rape but following a pre-record of some evidence the Crown proceeded only with the carnal knowledge offences.

Judge Rafter said there had been a five year age gap between Corrigan and the girl.

"You represented to her that you could obtain methylamphetamine for her,” Judge Rafter said.

"And had sexual intercourse with her.”

Convicting him of the offences, Judge Rafter sentenced Corrigan to 15 months' jail, suspended (for two years) after serving 272 days.

He was also sentenced to a two-year probation order.

The 272 days held in pre-sentence custody were declared and Corrigan was released.