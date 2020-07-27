A mother who attempted to hide her stash of illegal drugs by stuffing them down her underwear has been warned she may lose her children if she doesn't get her act together.

Despite pleas to see her kids and to speak to her lawyer, Maria Diakomanolis spent the weekend behind bars awaiting her sentence at Richlands Magistrates Court.

She pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing weapons and failing to appear.

The court heard the young mother was found by police in a Richlands car park at 1.15am on December 30.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Robert Fogarty said officers noticed Diakomanolis moved a small package of heroin to the rear of her underwear while they were searching her car.

Methylamphetamine, drug utensils and a makeshift axe were found in her car.

When she attended court on Friday, Diakomanolis cried as she was led away to the cells for failing to appear on the charges back in February.

Defence lawyer Andrew Bale told the court Diakomanolis had relapsed after months of engaging with drug rehabilitation programs.

He said his client had secured custody of her two children and secure housing.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer commended Diakomanolis for getting her act together but said she risked jail time if she continued her drug use.

"Addict or not, you have been given support to get you off it (illegal drugs)," Magistrate Shearer said.

"If it was me, I'd be putting my children first and considering the consequences to them for every stupid choice I make, before I make it."

Diakomanolis was convicted and received a nine-month intensive corrections order.

Originally published as Drugs in her knickers: Mum's bid to avoid jail