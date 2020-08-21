Menu
POLICE RAID: Detectives attached to the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch seized quantities of methylamphetamine, scales, waterpipes, glass stems and an air handgun while executing a search warrant on a Miller Street, Bargara, property this week. Photo: Contributed
News

Drugs, gun seized during raid on Bargara’s ‘Golden Mile’

Megan Sheehan
21st Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Police seized quantities of methylamphetamine, scales, waterpipes, glass stems and an air handgun during a raid on a Bargara property this week.

Detectives attached to the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Miller Street address on Wednesday and found "several items of interest".

A 36-year-old Branyan man has been issued with a notice to appear over a range of alleged offences including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils used in connection with dangerous drugs and possessing a category H firearm.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 9.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the Queensland Police Service was committed to bringing those involved in the use of dangerous drugs to justice.

"Those committing crime can expect to be caught unless they change their behaviour," Detective Senior Sergeant Bishop said.

"I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously."






    

      

