Drugs, death, shootings: The story behind Willie Shackleford

WHERE do you start with the amazing story that is former Bundaberg basketballer Willie Shackleford?

The 33-year-old who grew up in the mean neighbourhood of Andrews in the city of Georgetown, South Carolina, chose the dangerous pathway of selling drugs in a "dog-eat-dog” environment.

He says the stress of growing up alongside a staggering 24 siblings - of which Shackleford was the youngest - resulted in the early death of his dearly beloved mother at the age of 56.

That drove him off the rails to a life of crime where he woke up fearing he could have his life taken any time, any day.

People getting shot, stabbed, beaten up and run over by cars were common in his neighbourhood.

But the gifted sportsman, now a forward for Palmerston Power, says basketball saved his life.

And another unusual hobby of his - playing cards - also helped get him out of "the hood” to a better life where he now lives in the Top End - a life full of purpose and meaning.

Now, the larger-than-life character affectionately known as "Shack” gives up a large amount of his time helping at-risk kids in and around Palmerston by teaching them basketball.

Shackleford volunteers for the Palmerston and Regional Basketball Association and says he has found his calling in life and is driven to continually find ways to help troubled kids - because he was once in their position himself.

The big man is as tough as they come, but he vividly recalls two moments in his new life in Australia which moved him to tears.

The first was after his first night living Down Under in 2010 when he woke up alone, without a house full of siblings, after signing for the Bundaberg Bulls in the Queensland Basketball League.

A Queensland couple, Kelvin and Vicki James, took him in.

"They're like my heart now,” Shackleford said.

"They took me in at their house. They're a wealthy family, and after the first night I woke up I was like 'no one's here!'

"I was in this multimillion-dollar house after where I came from. And I cried.

"As a grown man I shed tears out of shock.

"It was realisation that I did it. I don't know what I did, but I did it. I got out.”

The other moment he broke down came more recently while working at the recreation centre.

A child was hungry, so Shackleford drove him to McDonalds and bought him some food.

"To spend $25 on a meal isn't going to hurt me because a lot of these kids don't eat,” he said.

"We sat down and I said 'are you okay?' and he just started crying.

"He said he saw his dad hit his mum, so now I've got a duty of care to look after this kid.

"And he said 'I just left and I slept in the backyard. I haven't eaten since yesterday'.

"I took him to McDonald's and told him 'get whatever you want, man'.

"He was scared and nervous but very grateful.

"I said 'be honest - what do you feel like eating?'

"And he said 'honestly? I want a family meal'.

"Then I took him home and we sat in the car for about 40 minutes just chatting.”

The immediate surroundings of the boy's neighbourhood reminded Shackleford of his own upbringing back in the US.

"It looked like the projects. It was out near Woolies at Bakewell,” he said.

"He pointed to his house and said 'that's my mum sitting right there'.

"His mum was just sitting there (with no facial expression).

Shackleford said it really opened his eyes.

"That one day for me stood out more than anything else. I was driving home in tears,” he said.

To understand why both these moments had such an impact on a man who admits he doesn't like showing weakness, you have to go back to his own upbringing.

Shackleford was born very premature with a hole in his heart.

As a result, years later he felt the urge to get his cherished "miracle baby” tattoo below his neck because doctors said he wouldn't live past the age of seven.

"The doctors said 'if you live past seven, you won't fully develop',” he said.

"That's why I got the tattoo right in the centre (visible under his neck). No matter what I'm wearing, it's right there.

"If you look at me, you have to look right at that tattoo of the little angel miracle baby.

"That'd be my most meaningful tattoo.”

As one of 25 kids, there was little money to go around in Shackleford's family.

"The biggest thing in my area was it was a dog-eat-dog environment in the neighbourhood,” he said.

"For me, 50 cents was a lot of money. I used to be eager to get my 50 cents allowance at the end of the week and make the best out of that.”

It meant clothing choices were minimal and hand-me-downs were common.

"One of my best outfits used to be the universal windcheater outfit we got in our basketball team,” he said.

"I just didn't have clothes. And two weeks before my mum died, I totally lost everything.

"Our house completely burnt down, so that was tough. It was an electric fire in the house my daddy helped build.”

The passing of his mother had a profound effect on Shackleford, just a teenager at the time.

"My mum passed when I was 16 and that kind of turned me off the rails a bit, being a mumma's boy,” he said.

"It was heartbreaking because she just fell asleep.

"Me and my brothers and sisters blame ourselves that we stressed her to her grave.

"And we know we did. If we can't admit to that, then there's something wrong.

"I felt bad about that, but you use it for motivation and I'm trying to make her proud.

"I'm pretty sure she'd be very proud of me now.”

But it took time to get his life in order. After his mother's sudden death, Shackleford turned to selling drugs.

"You look at the street life and you see your homeboys doing it,” he said.

"It looked like easy money. Everything looked easy - 'let's see how this street life is, man'.

"But it wasn't the way to go.

"Waking up every day feeling like 'man, I could die today' - that's not the lifestyle you want.

"I used to crack a filthy joke but it made sense, and it was 'you've never seen a retired, filthy rich drug dealer'.

"He's either dead or in jail.”

Despite living in this at-risk environment, Shackleford's staggering mental and physical strength saw him become a gifted basketball and cards player.

Both ultimately saved his life.

"Basketball got me out (of the neighbourhood) and into college,” he said.

"I had conversations with NBA players while I was in a small college in Brunswick, Georgia.

"I was averaging 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds.

"I had 83 double-doubles in a row. I would like to think it was a record.”

It wasn't all smooth sailing, though.

"I was running cross country and running home from every training session,” Shackleford said.

"What some kids were doing throughout a whole week, I was doing in a day.

"I'm paying for it now with my knees.

"I twisted my knee in high school in a dunk contest. I still have a bad shoulder from when I fell off my bike.

"I dislocated my shoulder, got home and begged my mum and dad to take me to the hospital.

"My mum gave me a spanking for being out too late and put me to sleep.

"So now I've got a shoulder that healed wrong.”

And Shackleford said he spent "hours and hours” learning card tricks.

Wherever he goes now, he carries a deck with him.

It was another escape for him during a tough upbringing back in Georgetown, South Carolina.

"Cards was one of the best things I could do to entertain myself,” he said.

"I don't believe in magic. I believe in the hands being quicker than the eyes.

"I don't even call them tricks - I call them illusions.

"Because what is an illusion? You're seeing something that's not really happening. That's all I'm doing.

"You see one thing, I'm switching it up and I'm putting certain information in your head.

"That's it.

"I can do some spectacular things, like put cards in peoples' pockets (without them knowing).

"But even with that, it comes with me thinking faster than everybody else.”

Was Shackleford good enough to go on and play in the NBA? Maybe.

But he cherishes the work he is now doing with Palmerston kids, and is over the moon he found something he loves doing.

And his adventure Down Under all started through a simple conversation with a good friend from Australia.

"We were best mates in school and I told him 'I'll come out and play a year for you', and the rest is history,” Shackleford said.

"He was the only reason, and to see a kangaroo.

"In my career I've turned down a lot of money and a lot of bigger gigs with bigger clubs.

"Do I think about it? Yes. I'm human.

"But I always say if it's meant to be, it'll find you.

"Look at all these lives I'm changing. That means more to me than money.”

It's been an incredible journey full of ups and downs for Shackleford.

The basketball-playing component of the journey might be coming to an end soon.

But post-basketball, there will be plenty to keep him occupied as he waits for his dream Australian residency application to be approved.

"Even though I'm in the best shape of my life at the moment, basketball is coming to an end,” he said.

"I'm strongly considering this season being my last one.

"I was going to retire at 34 because my jersey number (his first jersey number was 34 and he has a tattoo of that number on his arm) meant so much.”

Basketball and cards saved Shackleford's life. Continuing to help troubled kids will be his saviour post-basketball.

His mission is to save as many lives as possible, and this is now what he stands for as he continues to make his late mother proud.

"From a mentoring perspective, (my most meaningful tattoo) would be the one where my mum raised us to believe 'if you don't stand for something, then you'll fall for anything',” Shackleford said.

"She would always say that. If you don't stand for something, people will run over you for your whole life.

"Stand for something or you'll fall for anything.”

Shackleford did that while growing up in his dog-eat-dog environment back home, and it saved his life.

He will continue to do that post-basketball.

By doing so, it will save the lives of others.