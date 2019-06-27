Menu
Drug items located in a police search.
Crime

DRUGS CHARGES: Police search Avenell Heights house

27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM
THREE people from have been charged with numerous drug offences after officers from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a house on Morshead St, Avenell Heights yesterday.

A search of the residence located numerous drug paraphernalia including 99 grams of cannabis leaves, 20.33 grams of crystal methylamphetamine ('ice'), a large sum of cash and a number of other tablets, utensils and ammunition.

A conducted energy weapon (taser) was also located and seized.

A 27-year-old male was arrested and charged with possessing dangerous drug (exceed schedule amount), possessing dangerous drugs, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act, possess utensils, possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possess explosives.

A 43-year-old male has also been charged with possess weapon (taser) and a 50-year-old female has been charged with possess dangerous drugs, possess restricted drugs and possess utensil.

All three will face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 26.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP1901231722.

