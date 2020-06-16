Drugs and iPad involved in spate of Burnett crime

A STOLEN iPad and dangerous drugs were involved in a triad of crimes in the Biggenden district.

Investigations are continuing into an incident of unlawful entry in the Biggenden FoodWorks carpark on June 9.

About 11.30am a person left their car parked for several minutes outside the supermarket, and returned to find their iPad had been stolen from the passenger side of the car.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding the theft.

Two search warrants were executed in the week that followed, starting with a property in Dallarnil near Queen St on June 10.

Biggenden police conducted a search of the property and discovered a quantity of marijuana.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 67-year-old Dallarnil man was charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to face Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 7.

A second search was conducted on a property near Rifle Range Rd in Teebar on June 14, where another quantity of marijuana was found.

A man was instructed to complete a drug-diversion program.

If you'd like to report a non-urgent crime, call Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.