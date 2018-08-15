Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
Crime

The common household items hiding drugs

by Amanda Robbemond
15th Aug 2018 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with drug offences after police found a number of drugs concealed in everyday household items during a raid on the Gold Coast.

Last night, around 6.30pm, the Gold Coast Rapid Action patrol raided a Buckingham Road property in Maudsland.

These items allegedly held illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
These items allegedly held illegal drugs. Picture: supplied

It is alleged police found one litre of liquid GHB, 'ice' and cannabis.

The GHB was allegedly found in a glass canister, while some of the other drugs were allegedly concealed in a soft drink can and whipped cream bottle.

A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied

GET A NEW SET OF HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with three counts each of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a drug utensil and one count each of obtain restricted drug not endorsed under regulation and possess property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.

Some of the drugs found. Picture: supplied
Some of the drugs found. Picture: supplied
GHB was allegedly found in this glass canister. Picture: supplied
GHB was allegedly found in this glass canister. Picture: supplied
More illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
More illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
arrests crime drugs hidden

Top Stories

    Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

    premium_icon Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

    News THE drought is affecting hundreds of farmers nation wide, and Bundaberg merchant Louis Smalley thinks he has a temporary solution.

    REVEALED: New tenant snaps up $3m Best and Less site

    premium_icon REVEALED: New tenant snaps up $3m Best and Less site

    News Big plans underway only days after CBD store closure was announced

    Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

    premium_icon Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

    News Big bank's central store closure a pathway to bigger plans

    Senate committee's cashless card decision is in

    premium_icon Senate committee's cashless card decision is in

    Politics Report tabled tonight delivers committee recommendation on card

    Local Partners