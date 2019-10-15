Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drugs allegedly discovered in child’s pencil case

by ANDREW POTTS
15th Oct 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DRUGS have allegedly been found in a child's pencil case during a raid on a Gold Coast home.

Detectives from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch raided a house on Ormeau Hills' Mullins Street at 5.30pm on Sunday night as part of a six-month investigation into drug crime in the city's north.

Tasers, hundreds of pills and a significant quantity of illegal drugs were allegedly discovered at the house.

Police allegedly discovered some of the drugs in a child’s pencil case.
Police allegedly discovered some of the drugs in a child’s pencil case.

Police allege they found 225 MDMA tablets, 160 grams of MDMA powder, 91 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of methylamphetamine, 25 grams of ketamine, 12 vials of testosterone, 6 litres of GHB, 100ml of cannabis oil and three tasers.

Officers also allegedly uncovered 1.2 kilograms of white powder and 288 grams of a brown putty substance suspected of being dangerous drugs.

Some of what police allegedly discovered in the house.
Some of what police allegedly discovered in the house.

A 36-year-old Ormeau Hills man was arrested at the scene and charged with six counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing weapons, possessing restricted drugs, possessing property obtained from trafficking, possessing relevant substances, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possessing utensils.

He will appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on November 14.

Police allegedly found a significant amount of white powder in the house.
Police allegedly found a significant amount of white powder in the house.

More Stories

drugs editors picks pencil case police raid

Top Stories

    Sledgehammer attack: Pot plant fight leads to destruction

    premium_icon Sledgehammer attack: Pot plant fight leads to destruction

    News An argument over a missing pot plant led to the destruction of property in mid September.

    Costs revealed to attend a top school in Bundy

    premium_icon Costs revealed to attend a top school in Bundy

    Education PARENTS wanting to send their kids to the Bundaberg region’s most expensive school...

    $2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

    premium_icon $2M Bargara Woolies site snapped up: Big plans revealed

    News THE construction of 100 new homes is set to begin in 12 months at Bargara.

    Fan’s view: Why former Bundy ‘love rat’ turns me off

    premium_icon Fan’s view: Why former Bundy ‘love rat’ turns me off

    Offbeat WHEN I found out that former Bundaberg resident Maurice Salib was on the second...