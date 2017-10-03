Drugs, $5K, client list found in raid on drug dealer

CASH STASH: Police found $5100 when they raided Lee Limb's Takalvan St house in May.

CASH STASH: Police found $5100 when they raided Lee Limb's Takalvan St house in May.

LEE Limb's moments as a marijuana dealer went on a downer when police seized $5000 cash, his drugs and took his client list during a raid of his home.

Limb, 33, was also found with ice and drug utensils.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told Limb had been arrested and jailed before for selling drugs, and had frightened his family when he suffered drug-induced psychosis.

Lee John Limb appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis in Bundaberg on May 29; possession of dangerous drug; unlawful possession of drug utensils; and possession of $5100 suspected to be the proceeds of drug offences.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police had gone to a residence in Takalvan St at 9pm on May 29.

A search found marijuana in a bag; the cash, and a book that held names and cash figures that police say was for the supply of drugs.

Crystal meth remnants were found in a bag.

Snr Cnst Blunt said Limb told officers the $5100 was money he had saved, a claim police did not believe.

Limb's prior convictions were read to the court including drug offences 10 years ago when he was convicted of supplying marijuana and was found in possession of $3500 cash. Limb had been sentenced to five months jail and released after serving 42 days for those offences.

Then in 2015 Limb received a two-year probation when sentenced for being in possession of marijuana. And $2780 cash he had been found with was forfeited by a court order.

For his most recent offences Limb had already spent 122 days in custody since his arrest in late May.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said when Limb wasn't using drugs he was quite productive and has had his own cleaning business at Bargara.

Mr Dwyer said Limb was introduced to drugs at 14 and had not been able to kick it.

He said Limb at the time of his arrest was mentally unwell and diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis.

"This was a significant wake-up. For the first time he felt the symptoms of drug psychosis," Mr Dwyer said.

"It was scary for him and his family as well."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Limb had "persisted" in committing drug offences.

She said if Limb was tempted to again use drugs he should remember the impact of the psychosis he experienced, and what he has put his family through.

"You have much to lose Mr Limb if you continue to use drugs," Ms Merrin said.

Limb was sentenced to nine months jail but with time served was released immediately on supervised parole. The $5100 was forfeited.