Druggie doesn't let bail slow him down

A BUNDABERG man has narrowly escaped jail after continuing to commit drug offences whilst on bail.

Mitchell James Rodgers, 28, was stopped by police on August 5, 2017, when offices found several clip seal bags containing methamphetamine in his car.

A glass pipe and a mobile phone revealing text messages relating to drug supply were also found.

Rodgers made full admissions and was later released on bail, however, three days later police executed a search warrant at his home where they found 1.732g of pure methamphetamine broken up into small amounts, as well as scales and drug paraphernalia.

"What's concerning is that Mr Rodgers was released on bail and he continued to offend,” Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said in the Bundaberg District Court.

The father-of-two told police the drugs were for his own personal use and was subsequently charged.

After being granted bail yet again, police found Rodgers with a pipe he used to smoke ice with on September 29.

"So we know that, just a few weeks ago, he was still using drugs,” Mr Cook said.

But defence barrister Jacob Robson argued his client's addiction, "while daily, wasn't at the level the court sometimes (saw)”.

He said Rodgers was currently trying to wean himself off drugs and was confident he'd be able to meet sobriety conditions if released on parole.

Judge Katherine McGinness concluded that he was in fact "drug dependant, which (she thought) was very clear”.

She told Rodgers: "You have got to take a long hard look at yourself. I could easily send you to jail today, and in fact, I will be sentencing you to a term of imprisonment, because, if you don't do something about your drug habit, you will end up in prison and end up not having access to your children, because a family court will find that's something that will need to be addressed.

Rodgers was given a head sentence of 15 months in prison with immediate parole.

Convictions were recorded.