CHOCOLATE SLICE: Daniel James Stafford was fined $100 and disqualified from driving for three months after a positive drug test found marijuana in his system.
Drugged chocolate slice costs Bundy man his licence

Katie Hall
9th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
IT WAS a case of crossed wires for Bundy man Daniel Stafford, who magistrate Neil Lavaring in court on Thursday charged with driving with marijuana in his system.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Stafford had initially claimed he'd been around people who were smoking the drug but was adamant the reading came down to "passive smoking”.

"There is no such thing as passive smoking. It doesn't hold up in court,” Sgt Burgess said.

After pleading guilty, Stafford said he'd realised he had eaten a "chocolate slice” at his friend's house, which unbeknownst to him was "laced with marijuana”.

Stafford said he had no idea the drug was in the slice until afterwards.

Stafford, who has previously campaigned against the cashless debit card, pleaded with Mr Lavaring to disqualify his licence for only one month or he may lose his delivery driver job.

But Mr Lavaring fined him $100 and disqualified his licence for three months.

Turning to leave the courtroom, Stafford whispered "this system sucks”.

